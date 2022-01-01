RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Linselles
Pierre DUTILLEUL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA MARLIERE- Tourcoing 1970 - 1972
-
ECOLE VICTOR DURUY- Tourcoing 1972 - 1976
-
C.e.s La Marliere- Tourcoing 1976 - 1980
-
La Marlière- Tourcoing 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1980 - 1984
-
BTS LYCEE COLBERT- Tourcoing 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
TUBOLEFINE - Controle qualite (Autre)- Roncq 1987 - 1990
-
Xerox France- Lille 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre DUTILLEUL
-
Vit à :
LINSELLES, France
-
Né en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien SAV
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible