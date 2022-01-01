RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Chapelle-d'Armentières
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE TOULOUSE LAUTREC- Villeneuve d'ascq 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Du Triolo- Villeneuve d'ascq 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Molière- Villeneuve d'ascq 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Baudelaire- Roubaix 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Roubaix 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Raymond Queneau- Villeneuve d'ascq 1991 - 1992
-
ESIG- Lille 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Eldi à Leuze - En - Hainaut - Commercial (Commercial)- Peruwelz 1999 - 2002
-
ETS LEROUGE - Commercial (Commercial)- Lomme 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre DUTRIEZ
-
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE D'ARMENTIERES, France
-
Né le :
27 sept. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE MAGASIN ELECTROMENAGER, HI-FI, VIDEO
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1