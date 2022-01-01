Résultats examens 2023

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Centrale D'achats Continent  - Directeur Marketing Bazar Lourd (Marketing)

     -  Chambourcy

    Chambourcy puis St Germain en Laye

    1994 - 1999

  • CONTINENT  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Chambourcy

    Département Bazar Lourd

    1994 - 1999

  • Cim-promodès  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Chambourcy 1994 - 1999

  • Carrefour  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  CHAMBOURCY

    CARREFOUR MULTIMÉDIA : Le meilleur site de vente en ligne de produits multimédias au moment de sa mise en ligne (2001).

    1999 - 2002

  • GO DISTRIB CONSEILS  - Consultant (Profession libérale)

     -  Aigremont 2003 - 2011

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pierre FISSELLIER

  • Vit à :

    LA ROCHELLE, France

  • Né le :

    23 déc. 1950 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    TRES INTERESSE A REVOIR, OU RECEVOIR DES NOUVELLES DE TOUTES LES PERSONNES CROISEES PROFESSIONNELLEMENT OU AVANT.

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages