Pierre FISSELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Centrale D'achats Continent - Directeur Marketing Bazar Lourd (Marketing)- Chambourcy
Chambourcy puis St Germain en Laye1994 - 1999
-
-
CONTINENT - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Chambourcy
Département Bazar Lourd1994 - 1999
-
-
Carrefour - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- CHAMBOURCY
CARREFOUR MULTIMÉDIA : Le meilleur site de vente en ligne de produits multimédias au moment de sa mise en ligne (2001).1999 - 2002
-
GO DISTRIB CONSEILS - Consultant (Profession libérale)- Aigremont 2003 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre FISSELLIER
-
Vit à :
LA ROCHELLE, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
TRES INTERESSE A REVOIR, OU RECEVOIR DES NOUVELLES DE TOUTES LES PERSONNES CROISEES PROFESSIONNELLEMENT OU AVANT.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
