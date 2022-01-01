Pierre FROTTÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
CIGEB- Dijon 1982 - 1984
-
Gpi Gestion- Paris 1985 - 1988
-
SmithKline Beecham (Glaxosmithkline - Gsk)- NANTERRE 1988 - 1998
-
Brink's- PARIS 1999 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre FROTTÉ
-
Vit à :
BOIS COLOMBES, France
-
Né le :
12 août 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable informatique chez Potel & Chabot
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2