Pierre IVALDI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pierre IVALDI

  • Vit Ã  :

    NICE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 juin 1957 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    OstÃ©opathe/ directeur e3S & PÃ´le Antibes Saint-Jean

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :