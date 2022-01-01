Pierre KONCZEWSKI (PIERRE KONCZEWSKI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
College St Joseph Dijon- Dijon 1981 - 1981
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE- Dijon 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Dijon 1996 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre KONCZEWSKI (PIERRE KONCZEWSKI)
-
Vit à :
GRENANT LES SOMBERNON, France
-
Né le :
4 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Pierre KONCZEWSKI (PIERRE KONCZEWSKI) a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre KONCZEWSKI (PIERRE KONCZEWSKI) a ajouté College St Joseph Dijon à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre KONCZEWSKI (PIERRE KONCZEWSKI) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT PIERRE à son parcours scolaire