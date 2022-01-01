Pierre LABBEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Paris 1961 - 1970
-
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Paris
bts distribution1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Chef de ventes vd (Commercial)- PARIS
itc paris puis formateur au blanc mesnil puis specialiste vente , chef de vente NM a rouen puis chef de vente VD a strasbourg1973 - 1981
-
Strafor - Directeur de succursale (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Seclin 1982 - 1983
-
Eugène Perma - Drh groupe (Ressources humaines)- PARIS 1983 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre LABBEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-GEORGES-D'OLÃ‰RON, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 aoÃ»t 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Bahamas - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - Croatie - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Inde - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Jordanie - Kenya - - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
