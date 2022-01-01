Pierre LABBEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Rank Xerox (Xerox)  - Chef de ventes vd (Commercial)

     -  PARIS

    itc paris puis formateur au blanc mesnil puis specialiste vente , chef de vente NM a rouen puis chef de vente VD a strasbourg

    1973 - 1981

  • Strafor  - Directeur de succursale (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Seclin 1982 - 1983

  • Eugène Perma  - Drh groupe (Ressources humaines)

     -  PARIS 1983 - 2007

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pierre LABBEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-GEORGES-D'OLÃ‰RON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    30 aoÃ»t 1950 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :