Pierre LAFON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Reichshoffen)- Reichshoffen 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Françoise Dolto- Reichshoffen 1973 - 1977
-
LEGT- Haguenau 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Haguenau 1977 - 1981
-
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre LAFON
-
Vit à :
HAGUENAU, France
-
Né le :
29 mars 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Pierre LAFON a ajouté Ecole Du Centre (reichshoffen) à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre LAFON a ajouté Lycée Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre LAFON a ajouté Legt à son parcours scolaire