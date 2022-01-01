Pierre LAUGERETTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Régional Gabriel Voisin- Tournus 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Polyvalent La Prats- Cluny 1983 - 1986
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Grenoble 1986 - 1988
-
COVENTRY UNIVERSITY- Coventry 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
602 Regiment De Circulation- Dijon 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
BRITISH GAS- Londres 1991 - 1992
-
Becton Dickinson-france- Grenoble 1993 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre LAUGERETTE
-
Vit à :
CHAMPAGNIER, France
-
Né le :
13 juil. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Qualité
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible