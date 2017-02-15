Pierre LOUBIGNIAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Chantaco- Saint jean de luz 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-thomas D'aquin- Saint jean de luz 1992 - 1995
-
Iut De Bayonne Pays Basque Département Informatique- Bayonne 1995 - 1997
-
UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON- Brighton 1997 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre LOUBIGNIAC
-
Vit Ã :
URRUGNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 aoÃ»t 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste programmeur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Cambodge - Chine - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - Laos - Malaisie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Pierre LOUBIGNIAC a reconnu Pierre LOUBIGNIAC sur la photo 4eme3
-
Pierre LOUBIGNIAC a ajoutÃ© UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre LOUBIGNIAC a reconnu Pierre LOUBIGNIAC sur la photo 3°2
-
Pierre LOUBIGNIAC a reconnu Pierre LOUBIGNIAC sur la photo 2de