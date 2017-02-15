Pierre PESIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

  • Carrefour

     -  FLERS EN ESCREBIEUX 1983 - 1991

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    Chef de Secteur Produits Frais

    1993 - 1995

  • Carrefour  - Chef de Secteur Produits Frais

     -  MONTREUIL 1993 - 1995

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  EVREUX

    Chef de Secteur Produits Frais

    1995 - 1998

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    -Chef de Secteur Produits Frais -Responsable Organisation et Flux

    1998 - 2001

  • Carrefour  - Responsable Alimentaire

     -  2001 - 2003

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     - 

    Responsable Alimentaire

    2001 - 2003

  • LECLERC  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Chatte

    Directeur de Centre Commercial E.Leclerc

    2003 - 2018

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pierre PESIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 sept. 1958 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Retraité après 45 années d'une belle et intense vie professionnelle.

  • Profession :

    Directeur de Centre Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

