Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE FALLIERES - Autre- Henin beaumont 1961 - 1969
Ecole Maternelle Falliéres- Henin beaumont 1961 - 1969
Ces Place Wagon- Henin beaumont 1969 - 1974
Collège Gérard Philipe - Autre- Henin beaumont 1969 - 1974
Cfa Chambre De Métiers Du Pas De Calais- Arras 1974 - 1976
Parcours club
Paroisse Sainte Marie- Henin beaumont 1966 - 1972
Parcours de vacances
Vacances à Leon- Leon 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
Carrefour- FLERS EN ESCREBIEUX 1983 - 1991
LECLERC - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Chatte
Directeur de Centre Commercial E.Leclerc2003 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre PESIN
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© le :
25 sept. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité après 45 années d'une belle et intense vie professionnelle.
Profession :
Directeur de Centre Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
