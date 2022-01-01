RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Pierre VALENTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Hospitalité Notre Dame De Lourdes- Nancy 1987 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME ST SIGISBERT NANCY- Nancy 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert- Nancy 1998 - 2004
-
Collège Notre-dame Saint-sigisbert- Nancy 1998 - 2003
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2004 - 2007
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre VALENTIN
-
Vit à :
NANCY, France
-
Né le :
7 déc. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
étudiant