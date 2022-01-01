RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chenay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Pierrette CARTIER LEDOUX (CARTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chenay)- Chenay 1962 - 1964
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (La Mothe Saint Heray)- La mothe saint heray 1967 - maintenant
-
Collège- La mothe saint heray 1970 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierrette CARTIER LEDOUX (CARTIER)
-
Vit à :
CHENAY, France
-
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible