Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Allaire 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Saint-hilaire- Allaire 1991 - 1996
-
MARCEL CALLO- Redon 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Redon 1999 - 2001
-
Afpa Olivet- Olivet 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Siemens - Administrateur réseau (Administratif)- Cork 2008 - 2010
-
Blizzard Entertainment - Gamemaster (Autre)- Cork 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Poyac EMMANUEL
-
Vit à :
CORK, Irlande
-
Né le :
19 mai 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gamemaster
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
