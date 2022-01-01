RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Auchel dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Priscilla DURIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Edmond Michelet (Auchel)- Auchel 1992 - 1998
-
Ecole Morel-parent (Cauchy A La Tour)- Cauchy a la tour 1998 - 1999
-
école Maternelle De Rimbert- Auchel 1999 - 2000
-
Collège De Madame De Sévigné Auchel- Auchel 2000 - 2002
-
Collège François Miterrand- Therouanne 2002 - 2004
-
Collège De Madame De Sévigné Auchel- Auchel 2004 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Priscilla DURIEZ
-
Vit Ã :
AUCHEL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
5 oct. 1989 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© Collège De Madame De Sévigné Auchel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© Collège François Miterrand Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© Collège De Madame De Sévigné Auchel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© école Maternelle De Rimbert Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Morel-parent (cauchy A La Tour) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscilla DURIEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Edmond Michelet (auchel) Ã son parcours scolaire