Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Charles Tillon (La Bouexiere)- La bouexiere 1982 - 1989
-
Collège Martin Luther King- Liffre 1989 - 1995
-
Lycée Public Chateaubriand- Rennes 1994 - 1998
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes 1998 - 2000
-
LE PONTHUS PREPARATION AUX CONCOURS PARAMEDICAUX- Rennes 1998 - 1999
-
AFPE - Aide médico psychologique (Autre)- Bruz 2000 - 2002
Parcours club
-
ESPERANCE- La bouexiere 1984 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Clsh La Bouexière- La bouexiere 1997 - 2000
-
Centre Médical Rey Leroux- La bouexiere 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Quentin GONNORD
-
Vit à :
CHATEAUGIRON, France
-
Né le :
23 févr. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide médico psychologique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
