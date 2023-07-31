Quentin PAYET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Dreux 1990 - 1998
-
Collége Trois-mares- Tampon 1999 - 2000
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Vernouillet 2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Professionnel Maurice Viollette- Dreux 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Hyper U - 28500 Vernouillet - Fruits et légumes (Commercial)- Vernouillet 2006 - 2009
-
Intermarché Maulette78550 - Multimédia (Commercial)- Maulette 2011 - 2014
-
MAIRIE DE CLAMART - Logistique (Technique)- Clamart 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Quentin PAYET
-
Vit à :
DREUX, France
-
Né le :
4 mars 1987 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
...