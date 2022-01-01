Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU PLACIEUX- Nancy 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Fréderic Chopin- Nancy 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Frédéric Chopin- Nancy 1983 - 1987
-
Ecole D'orthophonie- Nancy 1988 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR)
-
Vit Ã :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
NÃ©e le :
19 fÃ©vr. 1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Orthophoniste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) a ajoutÃ© Ecole D'orthophonie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) a reconnu Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) sur la photo 1ère S 2 - 1983/1984
-
Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) a reconnu Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) sur la photo 1985-86 TD1
-
Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) a reconnu Rachel BERGER (SUDOUR) sur la photo TErminale D 1