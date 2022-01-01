Rachel THORIN (FRÃ‰MONDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT ESPRIT- Plerin
Du CP au CM21979 - 1985
Lycée Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc
De la 6Ã¨me Ã la Seconde1985 - 1992
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc
1Ã¨re & Terminale G1992 - 1994
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc
BTS Assistante de Direction BAC G en candidat libre (1995)1994 - 1996
GRETA- Reims
Formation secrÃ©tariat juridique1996 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Manpower - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint brieuc 1998 - 1999
Caisse D'epargne Bpl - Assistante commerciale- Saint brieuc 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rachel THORIN (FRÃ‰MONDEAU)
Vit Ã :
PLERIN, France
NÃ©e le :
10 avril 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
Rachel THORIN (FRÃ‰MONDEAU) a reconnu Lucile VERRON sur la photo 5 ème A
Rachel THORIN (FRÃ‰MONDEAU) a reconnu Gregory RAPINE sur la photo 3 ème E