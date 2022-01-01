Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Gagny 1970 - 1976
-
ECOLE BICKART- Chelles 1976 - 1977
-
Collège De L'europe- Chelles 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Gaston Bachelard- Chelles 1981 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 mars 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a reconnu Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) sur la photo CM2 classe de neige
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a reconnu Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) sur la photo 3 ème
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a reconnu Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) sur la photo CE1 1973-1974
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a reconnu Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) sur la photo CE1 1973-1974
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Gaston Bachelard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a ajoutÃ© Collège De L'europe Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE BICKART Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Rafaele MALAPERT (MAILLARD) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE VICTOR HUGO Ã son parcours scolaire