Rafi BOGHOSSIAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ARVICA

     -  Nanterre 1983 - 1988

  • LOGISTA

     -  Puteaux 1983 - 1988

  • SLIGOS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1988 - 1999

  • GROUPE CGBI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 1999 - 2003

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Rafi BOGHOSSIAN

  • Vit à :

    THIAIS, France

  • Né en :

    1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :