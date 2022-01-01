RaphaÃ«l BEDOS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ASSOMPTION- Colmar 1972 - 1979
-
Ecole De L'eglise (Walbach)- Walbach 1979 - 1980
-
Collège De L'assomption- Colmar 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Saint-andré- Colmar 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Bartholdi- Colmar 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Beau Jardin- Saint die 1987 - 1989
-
ECOLE DU LOUVRE- Paris 1989 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ«l BEDOS
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 oct. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Antiquaire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Japon - Maroc - - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
