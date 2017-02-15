RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Dombasle-sur-MeurtheLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Dombasle-sur-Meurthe
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL LEROY- Dombasle sur meurthe 1962 - 1970
-
Collège Julienne Farenc- Dombasle sur meurthe 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Monnet- Dombasle sur meurthe 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Emile Levassor- Dombasle sur meurthe 1974 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
E.a.a.s.a.- Nimes 1978 - 1979
-
57 Ra Bitche- Bitche 1979 - 1984
-
HOTEL DE POLICE DE NANCY- Nancy 1992 - 2001
-
SRPJ NANCY - Division Criminelle (Brigade des StupÃ©fiants et du proxÃ©nÃ©tisme) (Juridique)- Nancy 2001 - 2008
-
SRPJ NANCY - Division Criminelle (Brigade des stupÃ©fiants et du proxÃ©nÃ©tisme) (Juridique)- Nancy 2001 - 2008
Parcours club
-
A.s.s Triathlon- Sarcelles 1986 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI
-
Vit Ã :
DOMBASLE SUR MEURTHE, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 mars 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afghanistan - Allemagne - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Belgique - Botswana - Colombie - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Gabon - GuinÃ©e-Bissau - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - Mongolie - NorvÃ¨ge - Pakistan - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Pays-Bas - Centrafrique - RÃ©publique du Congo - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Somalie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Suriname - Tanzanie - Tchad - Turquie
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Liberté
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Liberté
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album quelque part .....
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album quelque part .....
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo quelque part .....
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a reconnu RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI sur la photo suivante
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Tri sarcelle
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Escorte présidentielle
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Escorte présidentielle
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a reconnu Tibo DUBARRY sur la photo suivante
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Escorte présidentielle
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© Srpj Nancy Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a ajoutÃ© Srpj Nancy Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a reconnu Gerard FOURGEOT sur la photo C.A.P COMPTABILITE
-
RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI a reconnu RaphaÃ«l BERARDINELLI sur la photo C.A.P COMPTABILITE