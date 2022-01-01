Raphael BONNIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Condorcet- Lormont 1996 - 1999
-
ECOLE CONDORCET- Lormont 1999 - 2000
-
ECOLE CAMILLE MAUMEY- Cenon 2000 - 2003
-
Ecole Sainte-marie Bastide- Bordeaux 2003 - 2004
-
Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 2004 - 2008
-
Lycée Professionnel Tregey- Bordeaux 2008 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael BONNIN
-
Vit à :
TRESSES, France
-
Né le :
16 sept. 1993 (29 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Tregey à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté Ecole Sainte-marie Bastide à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté ECOLE CAMILLE MAUMEY à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté ECOLE CONDORCET à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael BONNIN a ajouté école Maternelle Condorcet à son parcours scolaire