Raphaël BRUANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE ROUX- Fresnes 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Fresnes 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Cachan 1988 - 1990
-
Institut Polytechnique De Sciences Appliquées- Paris 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Mansart- Saint cyr l'ecole 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Versailles 1994 - 1995
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES DE DOUAI- Douai 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
EADS Matra Datavision (Eads)- VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 1999 - 2003
-
Mdtvision (Ibm Company)- Les ulis 2003 - 2011
-
Ibm - International Business Machines- PARIS 2011 - 2014
-
Thales Global Services- Velizy villacoublay 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphaël BRUANT
-
Vit à :
FRESNES, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Raphaël BRUANT a ajouté Thales Global Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Raphaël BRUANT a ajouté IBM à son parcours professionnel
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Raphaël BRUANT sur la photo Mines Douai promo98
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Xavier BRAYET sur la photo 5eme St Exupery
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Vanessa SWARTMANS sur la photo 5eme St Exupery
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Raphaël BRUANT sur la photo 5eme St Exupery
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Xavier BRAYET sur la photo 6eme - 1983 - 1984
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Vanessa SWARTMANS sur la photo 6eme - 1983 - 1984
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Laurence CASALIS sur la photo 6eme - 1983 - 1984
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Raphaël BRUANT sur la photo 6eme - 1983 - 1984
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Raphaël BRUANT sur la photo 1er F1 GUSTAVE EIFFEL
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Pierre HACQUIN sur la photo 1er F1 GUSTAVE EIFFEL
-
Raphaël BRUANT a reconnu Lionel CORDOBA sur la photo 1er F1 GUSTAVE EIFFEL