Raphael DELRUE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOYON- Amiens 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Les Coudriers- Villers bocage 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste Delambre- Amiens
BAC E MathÃ©matiques & Technique1979 - 1982
-
IUT GMP- Amiens 1982 - 1984
-
Ensiame (Anc Ensimev Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'ingénieur En Mécanique Et Energétique)- Valenciennes
Mecanique et Energetique1984 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raphael DELRUE
-
Vit Ã :
NORRKOPING, Suède
-
NÃ© le :
25 juin 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DG Whirlpool Sweden AB
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Freddy CARON sur la photo classe 5ème ? année 1976/1977
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Pascal DONNETTE sur la photo Terminale E
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Marie Claire BENARD (MASSE) sur la photo Collège Les Coudriers 1975
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Raphael DELRUE sur la photo Ecole Noyon 1970
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Raphael DELRUE sur la photo Collège Les Coudriers 1975
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Raphael DELRUE sur la photo Ecole Noyon 1971
-
Raphael DELRUE a ajoutÃ© 3 photos Ã son album Photos de classe
-
Raphael DELRUE a ajoutÃ© Ensiame (anc Ensimev Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'ingénieur En Mécanique Et Energétique) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DELRUE a ajoutÃ© Iut Gmp Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Raphael DELRUE sur la photo Raphaël & Manuel Delrue
-
Raphael DELRUE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Noyon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DELRUE a ajoutÃ© Collège Les Coudriers Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Olivier SAVARY sur la photo Terminale E
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Didier SCHRICKE sur la photo Terminale E
-
Raphael DELRUE a reconnu Bruno BOQUET sur la photo Terminale E