Raphael DENIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Sanguinet 1964 - 1966
-
Ecole Française- Zinder 1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Tacussel (Chablis)- Chablis 1968 - 1970
-
College D'enseignement Général 1- Niamey 1970 - 1974
-
Ceg De Parentis-en-born- Parentis en born 1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Gaston Crampe- Aire sur l'adour 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Cosifor- Paris 1978 - 1981
-
TECHFOR COSIFOR- Paris 1982 - 1991
-
Schlumberger Limited- 1991 - 2001
-
TRANSOCEAN SEDCO FOREX- Montrouge 2001 - 2002
-
TRANSOCEAN- Houston 2002 - 2016
Parcours militaire
-
11 Eme Ra Offenburg- Offenburg 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raphael DENIS
-
Vit Ã :
BISCARROSSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 janv. 1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis grand père. 3 petits enfants: Marie-Louise, Arthur et François.
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Angola - Australie - Cameroun - CorÃ©e du Sud - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Gabon - Ghana - Italie - Japon - Libye - Malaisie - Namibie - Niger - NigÃ©ria - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
-
Raphael DENIS a reconnu Nicolas AIME sur la photo FFA - 11ème RA - 4ème Batterie - 5ème Pièce
-
Raphael DENIS a reconnu Gilles VINOT sur la photo Classe de CM1
-
Raphael DENIS a reconnu Raphael DENIS sur la photo Classe de CM1
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Tacussel (Chablis) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DENIS a reconnu Gilles VINOT sur la photo CM1
-
Raphael DENIS a reconnu Raphael DENIS sur la photo CM1
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© 11 Eme Ra Offenburg Ã son parcours militaire
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© TRANSOCEAN Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© TRANSOCEAN SEDCO FOREX Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© Schlumberger Limited Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© TECHFOR COSIFOR Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© Cosifor Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Ferrieres (Chablis) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Française Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DENIS a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PRIMAIRE Ã son parcours scolaire