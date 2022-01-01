Raphael GARNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sacre Coeur (Chanu)- Chanu 1975 - 1983
Collège Saint-rémi- Tinchebray 1983 - 1987
Lycée Jean Guéhenno- Flers 1986 - 1990
INSTITUT DE FORMATION DES TRAVAILLEURS SOCIAUX- Herouville saint clair 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Adapei De L'orne- Flers 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Raphael GARNIER
Vit à :
FLERS, France
Né en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ecrire à : rafael1@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Responsable de site
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Raphael GARNIER a reconnu Magalie THIBAULT (AUTRET) sur la photo CP-CE1
Raphael GARNIER a reconnu Eric MAHOT sur la photo CP-CE1
Raphael GARNIER a reconnu Thierry LEBOUGRE sur la photo CP-CE1