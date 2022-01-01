Raphael GARNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Raphael GARNIER

  • Vit à :

    FLERS, France

  • Né en :

    1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ecrire à : rafael1@hotmail.fr

  • Profession :

    Responsable de site

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages