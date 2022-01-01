Raphael GUYADER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BAYARD- Livry gargan 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Fénelon- Vaujours 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Fénelon- Vaujours 1987 - 1995
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Globe Ground/penauille Servisair - Cadre (Autre)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2000 - 2008
-
Swissport Cdg2b - Chef de service trafic aérien- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael GUYADER
-
Vit à :
COURTRY, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet process
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3