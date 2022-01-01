Raphael KATZANTONIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Le mans 1996 - 2004
-
Collège Saint-louis- Le mans 2004 - 2006
-
Collège Les Muriers- Le mans 2006 - 2008
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Ste-croix- Le mans 2008 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael KATZANTONIS
-
Vit à :
LE MANS, France
-
Né le :
6 mars 1993 (29 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Raphael KATZANTONIS a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame De Ste-croix à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael KATZANTONIS a ajouté Collège Les Muriers à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael KATZANTONIS a ajouté Collège Saint-louis à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael KATZANTONIS a ajouté ECOLE SAINT LOUIS à son parcours scolaire