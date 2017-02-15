RaphaÃ«l MIGNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Pergaud (Tavaux)- Tavaux 1984 - 1990
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Dole)- Dole 1985 - 1985
-
Collège Marius Daubigney- Tavaux 1990 - 1994
-
Collège Des Vernaux- Tavaux 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Privé Pasteur Mont-roland- Dole
BAC Sciences et Techniques Industrielles BEP CarriÃ¨res Sanitaires et Sociales1994 - 1999
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort
DUT GÃ©nie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle1999 - 2002
-
MFR FAUVERNEY- Fauverney
BTS Economie Sociale et Familiale2004 - 2005
-
Collège - Autre- Sombernon
Assistant d'Ã©ducation/Assistant de vie scolaire2005 - 2006
-
AFPA- Le pont de claix
Formation de Technicien SupÃ©rieur en Automatique et Informatique Industrielle2007 - 2008
-
Lycée Professionnel Eugène Guillaume - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Montbard 2010 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
CHU DIJON - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Dijon 2006 - 2007
-
FCI - ATP (Technique)- Besancon 2010 - 2010
-
ATG TECHNOLOGIES - Automaticien (Technique)- Avignon 2011 - 2011
-
Stradal - Automaticien (Technique)- Beaucaire 2011 - 2011
-
GTIE - Automaticien (Technique)- Rillieux la pape 2012 - 2013
-
Euriware - Technicien essai et validation (Technique)- LYON 2013 - 2014
-
Areva NP (Areva) - Technicien contrÃ´le commande (Technique)- PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2017
-
Framatome Group - Technicien contrÃ´le commande (Technique)- MALAKOFF 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ«l MIGNOT
-
Vit Ã :
ERMONT, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 oct. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Automaticien
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
