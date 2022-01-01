RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Grenoble
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Foyer De L Enfance Le Castel- La membrolle sur choisill
Ma premiÃ¨re pension j avais 3 ans Ã l'Ã©poque, je recherche d'autre personnes qui y seraient allÃ©s Ã cette Ã©poque en 1980 Ã 19831981 - maintenant
Maison D'enfance L'audronniére- Faverolles sur cher 1989 - 1992
Parcours militaire
5 Rd- Valdahon 1996 - 1997
5° Regiment De Dragon Valdahon- Valdahon
meilleur souvenir de ma vie , et qui a beaucoup changer ma vie !1996 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raphael PALAYRET
Vit Ã :
GRENOBLE, France
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
