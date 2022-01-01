Raphael PEUGEOT (VIALLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE LES CABRIERES- Mougins 1968 - 1970
Lycée Carnot- Cannes 1970 - 1976
Snef Electric Flux - Technicien (Production)- Vitrolles 1977 - 1981
SAFARE CROUZET - Technicien d'atelier (Production)- Nice 1982 - 2003
INEO DEFENSE ELG - Technicien (Production)- Valbonne 2003 - 2007
TOURNAIRE SA - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Grasse 2010 - 2020
Prénom Nom :Raphael PEUGEOT (VIALLET)
Vit à :
CANNES LA BOCCA, France
12 avril 1959 (63 ans)
marié(e)
2
