Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Forgerie (Cognin)- Cognin 1974 - 1979
-
Collège H Bordeaux- Cognin 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Rocher- Chambery 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery
bac F11984 - 1988
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery
BTS traitement thermique1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
22 Eme Ri-caserne Sergent Blandan- Lyon
armurier1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Parcours club
-
Arts & Loisirs- Vallieres
informatique2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael PILLET
-
Vit à :
VERSONNEX, France
-
Né en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello,
n'hésitez pas a me laisser un message, et vos coordonnées éventuellement.
a bientot
raph
Profession :
TECHNICIEN
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Émirats Arabes Unis - France - Indonésie - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
-
Raphael PILLET a ajouté Tefal à son parcours professionnel