Raphael PILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Tefal  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  RUMILLY

    labo métal. expertises métallurgiques, MEB. EDX

    1992 - maintenant

  • Tefal  - Technicien recherche (Technique)

     -  RUMILLY 1992 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Raphael PILLET

  • Vit à :

    VERSONNEX, France

  • Né en :

    1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Hello,
    n'hésitez pas a me laisser un message, et vos coordonnées éventuellement.
    a bientot
    raph

  • Profession :

    TECHNICIEN

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :