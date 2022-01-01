Raphael QUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • 40 Eme Ra

     -  Suippes

    brigadier-chef 2eme batterie pointeur navigateur sur char AUF1.

    1990 - 1991

  • AVENANCE ENTREPRISES  - Chef de cuisine (Production)

     -  Paris 2009 - maintenant

  • La Nomade Gourmande  - Chef de cuisine (Production)

     -  Paris

    Intermittent de la restauration dans l'audiovisuel sur tournages de films,telefilms et publicités.

    2014 - maintenant

  • Brittannyferries  - Cuisinier  (Production)

     -  Saint malo 2022 - 2022

    Raphael QUET

    SUCY EN BRIE, France

    26 juil. 1970 (52 ans)

    Chef de cuisine,marie,2 enfants,habite Sucy en brie dans le 94.

    Chef de cuisine

    marié(e)

    2

