Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Aubanel (Frejus)- Frejus 1978 - 1985
Collège Villeneuve- Frejus 1987 - 1990
Lycée Professionnel Ort- Strasbourg
ESSAYER DE PASSER MON BEP ELECTRONIQUE1991 - 1993
Lycée Jules Ferry- Cannes
ESSAYER DE PASSER MON BAC ELECTRONIQUE1993 - 1995
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael
PRENDRE DU BON TEMPS1995 - 1996
JULES FERRY- Cannes
JOUEUR DE CARTE ET PASSER MON BTS ELECTRONIQUE1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Sarl Eurostation - MÃ©canicien auto (Technique)- Frejus
mais premier pas en mecanique auto1999 - 2000
AILLAUD FRERES- Puget sur argens 2001 - 2013
PANSIER ET BRANTE - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE (Technique)- Puget sur argens 2013 - 2014
CCTL DU VAR EST - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE (Technique)- Le muy 2014 - 2016
GARAGE JOST - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE, MECANICIEN VL (Technique)- Rosheim 2016 - 2019
Hager Group - CMA (Production)- 2021 - 2021
Aleks Garage - Technicien automobile (Technique)- Wasselonne 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raphael RUDLER
Vit Ã :
WASSELONNE, France
NÃ© le :
24 juil. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vivement les vacances au mois de septembre ou octobre
Profession :
Technicien auto
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
La sagesse de son pere le caractere de sa mere