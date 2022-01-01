Raphael RUDLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sarl Eurostation  - MÃ©canicien auto (Technique)

     -  Frejus

    mais premier pas en mecanique auto

    1999 - 2000

  • AILLAUD FRERES

     -  Puget sur argens 2001 - 2013

  • PANSIER ET BRANTE  - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE (Technique)

     -  Puget sur argens 2013 - 2014

  • CCTL DU VAR EST  - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE (Technique)

     -  Le muy 2014 - 2016

  • GARAGE JOST  - CONTROLEUR TACHYGRAPHE, MECANICIEN VL (Technique)

     -  Rosheim 2016 - 2019

  • Hager Group  - CMA (Production)

     -  2021 - 2021

  • Aleks Garage  - Technicien automobile  (Technique)

     -  Wasselonne 2022 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Raphael RUDLER

  • Vit Ã  :

    WASSELONNE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 juil. 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vivement les vacances au mois de septembre ou octobre

  • Profession :

    Technicien auto

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    2

