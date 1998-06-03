RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Charles Perrault (Ecole Du Centre)- Champigneulles 1988 - 1991
-
ECOLE DU CHATEAU- Champigneulles 1991 - 1993
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Champigneulles 1993 - 1996
-
Collège Notre-dame Saint-sigisbert- Nancy 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Saint Joseph La Providence- Laxou 2000 - 2003
-
IUT LE MONTET- Villers les nancy 2004 - 2006
-
Iut Génie Electrique Et Informatique Industrielle- Longwy 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN
-
Vit Ã :
REHON, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 mars 1985 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a ajoutÃ© Faurecia Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo Moyenne Section
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo Petite Section
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo 1ère STI
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo Ter BEP
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo 2nde BEP
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo 5ème
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo 6ème
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo CM2
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo CM1
-
RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN a reconnu RaphaÃ«l VALENTIN sur la photo CP