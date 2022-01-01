Raphael VINCIGUERRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Robert Schuman- Hombourg haut 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Charles Jully- Saint avold
STI Genie Mecanique2002 - 2005
-
Lycée Charles Jully- Saint avold
BTS Conception de Produits Industriels2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
TECHNIC ASSISTANCE- Reims 2007 - 2008
-
Som Industrie (Groupe Ortec) - Dessinateur industriel (Technique)- Aix en provence
En prestation chez Total à Carling2008 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael VINCIGUERRA
-
Vit à :
HOMBOURG HAUT, France
-
Né en :
1987 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Dessinateur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible