RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Grenoble 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Du Rondeau Boisfleury- La tronche 1978 - 1985
-
Collège Le Rondeau Boisfleury- Corenc 1978 - 1984
-
Itec-boisfleury- Corenc 1978 - 1985
-
Lycée Rondeau Boisfleury- Corenc 1982 - 1985
-
INSTITUT BARONNAT- Grenoble 1986 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
CLIMAT DE FRANCE- Meylan 1990 - 1990
-
HOTEL CAMPANILE- Saint martin d'heres 1990 - 1990
-
ESPACE PIERRE CARDIN- Paris 1991 - 1991
-
RACAL SYSTEMES ELECTRONICS- Le chesnay 1991 - 1992
-
BASSE- Rueil malmaison 1992 - 1992
-
OFFICE FRANCE MARKETING- Paris 1992 - 1994
-
BOTTIN ENTREPRISES- Lyon 1997 - 1999
-
COFACE SCRL- Lyon 1999 - 2001
-
COFACE- Lyon 2001 - 2021
-
TRANSPORTS MESGUEN - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint pol de leon
En charge de la gestion des palettes Europe2021 - 2022
-
AFPA - Gestionnaire de paie en formation (Ressources humaines)- Morlaix 2023 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT)
-
Vit Ã :
ROSCOFF, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 dÃ©c. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 2 enfants : Antoine, 27 ans, et Jules, 29 ans
Profession :
En formation gestion de paie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) a ajoutÃ© AFPA Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) a ajoutÃ© TRANSPORTS MESGUEN Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Raphaèle AUDEMARD
-
RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) a ajoutÃ© 3 photos Ã son album Raphaèle AUDEMARD
-
RaphaÃ¨le AUDEMARD (LOUVAT) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Raphaèle AUDEMARD