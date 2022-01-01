Raymond GRADELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Audruicq- Audruicq 1956 - 1960
-
Ecole Primaire Audruicq- Audruicq 1956 - 1960
-
Collège Du Bredenarde- Audruicq 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Boulogne sur mer
section Ã©lectrotechnique1964 - 1967
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille
section electrotechnique1967 - 1969
Parcours militaire
-
18eme Regiment D'instruction Des Transmissions- Epinal 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
USINOR DUNKERQUE - Technicien (Technique)- Grande synthe
bureau des mÃ©thodes BTCE1972 - 1975
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lille 1975 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raymond GRADELLE
-
Vit Ã :
SERVINS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Michel MONNIER sur la photo 71-02
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Philippe CROQUELOIS sur la photo classe de CM1
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Gaston CORDIER sur la photo classe de CM1
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Michel MERCIER sur la photo 2ème TI5
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 4Ã¨me A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 4Ã¨me A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 3e B 1963-1964 CEG AUDRUICQ
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Annick DESSERTINE (GUILBERT) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Nadine DELVARRE (JENNEQUIN) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Claudie BODART (CORTYL) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Michel MERCIER sur la photo 2ème TI5
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 2ème TI5
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 2ème TI5
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 4ème A
-
Raymond GRADELLE a reconnu Raymond GRADELLE sur la photo 3e B 1963-1964 CEG AUDRUICQ