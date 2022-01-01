Raymond REPITON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire- Saint appolinard 1949 - 1955
-
Collège Place D'armes- Saint marcellin 1955 - 1957
-
Maison Familiale Rurale- Chatte 1957 - 1958
-
GUYNEMER- Grenoble 1958 - 1961
Parcours entreprise
-
Ets. Louis Bourgeat Agent Saurer Et Mercedes- Grenoble 1961 - 1965
-
S.a. Rolba Matériels De Voirie Et Hivernal- Fontaine 1965 - 1996
-
S.a. Epoke Matériels De Voirie Et Hivernal- Veurey voroize 1996 - 2002
Parcours militaire
-
25eme Rald- Thionville 1963 - 1964
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raymond REPITON
-
Vit Ã :
SEYSSINS, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 juil. 1943 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
