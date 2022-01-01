Résultats examens 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LEROY MERLIN  - Chef de secteur

     -  Arras 1987 - 1988

  • ARCELOR  - ContrÃ´le de gestion

     -  Dunkerque 1988 - 1989

  • EVERS ISOLATION  - Directeur d'agence de travaux

     -  Epouville 1989 - 2001

  • DENSO FRANCE  - ChargÃ© d'affaires  (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret 2001 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Raymond VANHOVE

  • Vit Ã  :

    LILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ChargÃ© d'affaires

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages