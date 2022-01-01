RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de ReimsLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Reims
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
GASPART MALO- Malo les bains 1975 - 1979
Collège Gaspard Malo- Dunkerque 1975 - 1979
Lycée Auguste Angellier- Dunkerque 1979 - 1983
IUT DU LITTORAL- Dunkerque 1984 - 1986
Parcours militaire
3ème Rama (Formateur Instructeur)- Verdun 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
LEROY MERLIN - Chef de secteur- Arras 1987 - 1988
ARCELOR - ContrÃ´le de gestion- Dunkerque 1988 - 1989
EVERS ISOLATION - Directeur d'agence de travaux- Epouville 1989 - 2001
DENSO FRANCE - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Commercial)- Levallois perret 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raymond VANHOVE
Vit Ã :
LILLE, France
NÃ© en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ© d'affaires
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
