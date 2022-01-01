Regis ARNAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN RACINE- Lyon 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1968 - 1970
-
Collège Bellecombe- Lyon 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée La Martinière Monplaisir- Lyon 1974 - 1975
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 1976 - 1978
-
INSTITUT DE TOPOMETRIE- Evry 1978 - 1981
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 1982 - 1983
Parcours club
-
PESD- Lyon 1975 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
WINTERTHUR ASSURANCES- Paris 1983 - 1985
-
Ibm - International Business Machines- COURBEVOIE 1985 - 1989
-
DATABAIL- Asnieres sur seine 1989 - 1994
-
DATABLUE- Rueil malmaison 1994 - 1996
-
ECS- Nanterre 1996 - 1999
-
Capgemini- LA DÉFENSE 1999 - 2003
-
Bull- LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS 2004 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Regis ARNAUD
-
Vit à :
FOURQUEUX, France
-
Né le :
14 mai 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est bon de vous retrouver...
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3