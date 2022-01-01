RÃ©gis CHEVROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Le havre 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE JEHAN DE GROUCHY- Le havre 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Jules Vallès- Le havre 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Auguste Perret- Le havre 1991 - 1995
Parcours club
-
HAVRE CAUCRIAUVILLE SPORTIF- Le havre 1985 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
18eme Regiment D'instruction Des Transmissions- Epinal 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Monoprix - Vendeur denrÃ©es pÃ©rissables (Commercial)- LE HAVRE
petit travail pour les fÃªtes de NoÃ«l ,j'ai vendu du poisson, des fruits, des sapins de noÃ«l ... tout Ã§a dehors ... Ã§a caille !!!!1996 - 1996
-
Renault - Tolerie en intÃ©rim (Production)- SANDOUVILLE 1997 - 1997
-
Heuze S.a - Frigoriste- Le havre 1997 - 1997
-
Renault - Tolerie en intÃ©rim (Production)- SANDOUVILLE 1998 - 1999
-
VIGOR SEUX- Saint pierre les elbeuf 1999 - 2003
-
GIFEC- Le havre 2003 - 2004
-
Dalkia- LE HAVRE 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RÃ©gis CHEVROT
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 janv. 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien en gÃ©nie climatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
