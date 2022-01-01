RÃ©gis COULON-PILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    RÃ©gis COULON-PILLOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    GIRONVILLE SUR ESSONNE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 aoÃ»t 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre tÃ©lÃ©com

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages