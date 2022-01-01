RÃ©gis COULON-PILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LE PARC DU CHATEAU- Chilly mazarin 1976 - 1982
Collège Les Dînes Chiens- Chilly mazarin 1982 - 1985
Collège Le Roussay- Etrechy 1985 - 1986
Lycée Geoffroy Saint-hilaire- Etampes
Bac Technologique F2 Ã‰lectronique1986 - 1991
Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis- Massy
BTS Electronique1991 - 1993
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications (Enst) - Executive MastÃ¨re rÃ©seau (IngÃ©nierie)- Paris 2009 - 2012
Parcours militaire
11ème Chasseur- Berlin
1er escadron1993 - 1994
11rch- Berlin 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
BERTRAND FAURE- Brieres les scelles 1994 - 1995
Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens- BOISSY SAINT LEGER 1995 - 1998
FRANCE ELECTRONIQUE- Lisses 1999 - 1999
MCI WORLDCOM- Puteaux 1999 - 2006
VERIZON BUSINESS- Paris la defense 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :RÃ©gis COULON-PILLOT
Vit Ã :
GIRONVILLE SUR ESSONNE, France
NÃ© le :
25 aoÃ»t 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre tÃ©lÃ©com
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
