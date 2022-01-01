RÃ©gis VEUCHEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Place De La Libération (Lure )- Lure 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Mortard- Lure 1979 - 1985
-
Lycee Bartholdi- Lure 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Edouard Belin- Vesoul 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Quartier Ailleret 74 Regiment D'artillerie A Belfort- Belfort 1991 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RÃ©gis VEUCHEY
-
Vit Ã :
BESANCON, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 fÃ©vr. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© Bertrand Faure Ã son parcours professionnel
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a reconnu RÃ©gis VEUCHEY sur la photo 4ème 6 1982/83
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© Quartier Ailleret 74 Regiment D'artillerie A Belfort Ã son parcours militaire
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© Lycee Bartholdi Ã son parcours scolaire
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© école Place De La Libération (Lure ) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Edouard Belin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© Collège Mortard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
RÃ©gis VEUCHEY a ajoutÃ© école Place De La Libération (Lure ) Ã son parcours scolaire