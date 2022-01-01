Remi CAGNA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
HCS MISCO- Verrieres le buisson 1996 - 1996
-
TRUST - Commercial (Commercial)- Villepinte 1996 - 2000
-
APM - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Lognes 2000 - 2003
-
BELKIN - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 2003 - maintenant
-
Mio Technology - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2008 - 2010
Parcours club
-
Nautile Plongee- Livry gargan 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Remi CAGNA
-
Vit à :
ERMONT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Anima Sana in Corpore Sano
Profession :
Commercial
Mes goûts et passions
