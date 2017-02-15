RÃ©mi FOULON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Le Soleil- Amiens 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE JULES VERNE- Amiens
CP Ã CM21984 - 1989
-
Collège La Providence- Amiens
6Ã¨me Ã 3Ã¨me1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Sacré-coeur- Amiens
2nde Ã Term S1993 - 1996
-
Université Picardie-jules-verne : Amiens- Amiens
1Ã¨re annÃ©e1996 - 1998
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Amiens
1Ã¨re et 2Ã¨me annÃ©e, option rÃ©seaux en 2Ã¨me annÃ©e1998 - 2000
-
Université De Picardie Jules Verne Iut D'amiens- Amiens
1Ã¨re et 2Ã¨me annÃ©e de DUT informatique, option rÃ©seaux en 2Ã¨me annÃ©e1998 - 2000
-
Faculté D'informatique- Amiens
Licence et Maitrise d'Informatique2000 - 2002
-
Université De La Réunion (Campus Nord)- Sainte clotilde
DESS RÃ©seaux MultimÃ©dia Internet2002 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Institut De Musicologie D'amiens- Amiens 1985 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Pipangaï Production - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Le port
Stage de validation du DESS2003 - 2003
-
AMJ GROUPE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
IngÃ©nieur dÃ©veloppement2003 - maintenant
-
3dat - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ashford
IngÃ©nieur dÃ©veloppement2003 - 2020
-
AMJ UK - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ashford
IngÃ©nieur dÃ©veloppement2003 - maintenant
-
Mailxpertise - Directeur Informatique (Informatique)- Ashford
Head of IT - Directeur de la production2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RÃ©mi FOULON
-
Vit Ã :
ASHFORD, Royaume-Uni
-
NÃ© le :
10 juil. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
-
