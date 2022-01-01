Rémi ROQUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le pecq 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Claude Debussy- Saint germain en laye 1974 - 1975
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1977 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Lucien René Duchesne- La celle saint cloud 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
BHV FLANDRE- Paris 1981 - 1983
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox)- AULNAY SOUS BOIS 1982 - 1992
-
Xerox- AULNAY SOUS BOIS 1983 - 1996
-
Xerox- MARSEILLE 1986 - 1995
-
Groupe Berger-levrault - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1995 - 2006
-
MAGNUS FRANCE- Labege 1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
VFR TGS- Toulouse 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rémi ROQUES
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né le :
1 oct. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible