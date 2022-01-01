Renate VERDUIJN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
De Molenkreek- Schoondijke 1968 - 1973
-
Mavo /havo- Oostburg 1973 - 1978
-
Sosa Formation Professionelle Créative Ergothérapie - Middelburg/nieuw Middelburg- Middelburg/nieuw middelburg 1984 - 1987
Parcours associatif
-
Office De Tourisme Middelburg- Middelburg/nieuw middelburg 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Psychiatrique - Ergotherapeute (Autre)- Goes 1988 - 1990
-
St Philadelphia Handicapés Mentaux - Creative ergotherapeute (Autre)- Middelburg/nieuw middelburg 1991 - 2011
-
La Petite Galerie Mechelen - Artiste peintre (Profession libérale)- Middelburg/nieuw middelburg 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Renate VERDUIJN
-
Vit à :
MIDDELBURG, Pays-Bas
-
Née le :
12 oct. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté La Petite Galerie Mechelen à son parcours professionnel
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Renate Van Seters à son parcours professionnel
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté St Philadelphia Handicapés Mentaux à son parcours professionnel
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Hôpital Psychiatrique à son parcours professionnel
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Office De Tourisme Middelburg à son parcours associatif
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté L’office De Tourisme. à son parcours professionnel
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Sosa Formation Professionelle Créative Ergothérapie - Middelburg/nieuw Middelburg à son parcours scolaire
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Sosa Formation Professionelle /créative/ L’ergothérapie à son parcours associatif
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Mavo /havo à son parcours scolaire
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté De Molenkreek à son parcours scolaire
-
Renate VERDUIJN a ajouté Basisschool De Molenkreek à son parcours scolaire